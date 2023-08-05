Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

