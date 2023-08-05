Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

