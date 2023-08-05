Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

