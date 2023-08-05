Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

