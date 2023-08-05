Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ePlus by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLUS opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

