Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 22,425 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 293,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sabre Trading Down 1.2 %

Sabre stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.