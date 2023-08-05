Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LTC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.