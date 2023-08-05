Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

