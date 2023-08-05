Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

