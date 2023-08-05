Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $13,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

