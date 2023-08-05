Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,504 shares of company stock worth $10,498,332. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

