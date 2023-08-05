Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

