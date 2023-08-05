Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.