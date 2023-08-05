Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,530 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

