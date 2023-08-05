Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 37.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 323.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.77 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.