Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 37.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 323.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveRamp
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.