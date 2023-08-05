Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $996.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

