Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,135 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Knowles by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 265.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

