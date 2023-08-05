Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,585 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.