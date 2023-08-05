Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,723,000,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 60,805 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

