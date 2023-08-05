Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,685 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies
In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
