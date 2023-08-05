Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 1,431.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 393,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

