Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

