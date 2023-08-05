Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 509,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 360,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

