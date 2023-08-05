Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $85.21 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

