Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 338,887 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $32.00 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

