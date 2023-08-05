Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,967,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

