Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

