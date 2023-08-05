Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8,200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $98,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $136,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

ZUO stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

