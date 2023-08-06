13,051 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

GGG stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.