1,428 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

TT opened at $204.19 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

