18,200 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Mariner LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Times by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

New York Times Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

