2,094 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.