22,946 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ARWR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

