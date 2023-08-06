25,844 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.70 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

