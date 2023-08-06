32,571 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $20,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 530,822 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

