33,034 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

