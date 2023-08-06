3,919 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,933.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.80%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

