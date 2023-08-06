6,712 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,636,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKSI opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

