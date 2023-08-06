72,675 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,919,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 94.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 168,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

