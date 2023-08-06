AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

