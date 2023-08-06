Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

