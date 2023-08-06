AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.30%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.