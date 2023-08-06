Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.6% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 49,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

