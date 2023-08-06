Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

