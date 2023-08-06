Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 414,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

