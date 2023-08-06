Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.