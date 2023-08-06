Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.9 %

LCID stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.