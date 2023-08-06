Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

IRTC stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

