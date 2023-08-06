Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.43 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

