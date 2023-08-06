Amalgamated Bank Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

